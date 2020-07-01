A glove that can translate sign language Speaking in real time through a smartphone application has been developed by bioengineers from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).

The details of his prototype have been published in the journal Nature Electronics: for the translation, a personalized machine learning algorithm was used that converted the gestures into letters, numbers and words that they represented.

Portable and economical

The device is made of lightweight and inexpensive yet durable elastic polymers. Electronic sensors are also very flexible and inexpensive, unlike previous devices, which were much more bulky.

The system recognized 660 signs, including each letter of the alphabet and the numbers 0 to 9.

On the gloves, thin, stretchy sensors extend along each of the five fingers. The sensors are made of electrically conductive wires, collect hand movements and finger placements that represent individual letters, numbers, words and phrases.

The device then converts the movements of the fingers into electrical signals, which are sent to a coin-sized circuit board worn on the wrist.

Finally, the board transmits these signals wirelessly to a smartphone, which translates them into spoken words at a speed of about one word per second.

As explained Jun Chen, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering at UCLA Samueli School of Engineering and Principal Investigator of the research:

We hope this opens up an easy way for people who use sign language to communicate directly with non-signers without the need for someone else to translate for them. Also, we hope that it can help more people learn sign language.

