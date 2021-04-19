This Garmin sports watch goes down to less than € 200 and even has NFC to pay in stores | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the most complete Garmin watches is currently at a very low price on Amazon, which sells it for the first time for less than 200 euros, an option for those looking for something more than a sports watch.

Sports watches make things much easier when you go out to train, whether running, riding a bike or doing any other activity. They collect all kinds of advanced data that help improve performance, although in some cases they do not have functions much beyond sports.

Little by little, specialized brands are taking little steps to turn their sports watches into authentic smartwatches, and some like Garmin have already succeeded. A good example is the smartwatch for sports that Amazon has just put on sale. It’s the Garmin Vívoactive 4S and it costs 193 euros.

This smartwatch has heart rate monitoring, GPS and other advanced measurements, such as VO2 or stress.

Its usual price is much higher, although right now it is quite reduced, falling for the first time from the threshold of 200 euros in this online store, which offers free shipping for all users.

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you won’t have to pay shipping costs either. It will be sent home for free since it exceeds 29 euros from which Amazon takes care of all postage.

Of course, if you take the opportunity to sign up for Prime (if you have not already done so), even if it is in the free trial month, you will receive it within a period of just 24 hours.-

The reality is that the effort is worth it, and this Vívoactive 4S is a watch of a high level despite its current price. It has GPS and NFC for mobile payments with Garmin Pay, plus everything you could ask for a sports watch and a little more.

We explain how to make the best decision to buy a sports watch, the models and what you should look for to make the best choice and save money.

For example, it measures the oxygen saturation in the blood, the stress level or the “body battery”, a value offered by this brand and that is related to your workouts or the quality of the night’s rest that you record.

In addition to advanced values ​​in running, swimming or cycling, it measures dozens of other activities, including workouts in the gym or at home, fitness, for which it even has personalized training sessions with explanatory videos.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.