If you have a small garden or balcony at home, you have everything you need to take advantage of the benefits of solar energy. Why spend money on electricity to recharge your mobile or listen to music, if it can be free? That is what he proposes Suntable, the garden table with solar wireless charging for mobile and JBL speakers for listening to music.

Suntable is a small table that you can place in any corner, very useful to support drinks, a book, sunglasses or your own smartphone, when you are having a pleasant time in the garden or on the terrace at home.

What makes Suntable unique is that it has solar panels that trap solar energy And they convert it into electricity to recharge your mobile wirelessly or play music on its built-in speaker. You can see how it works in this video:

Its specifications do not indicate the type of wireless standard it uses, but It also has a USB connector to recharge any mobile or other device, via cable.

The foot of the table has an integrated a 360 degree JBL speaker, which connects to the mobile via Bluetooth to listen to music. It also works with solar energy.

All the details have been taken care of down to the smallest detail: so that the smartphone does not overheat, the charging base is under the table, which serves as an umbrella. The sun never hits the phone.

The lower part can be removed, reducing the height of the table to be able to use it inside the house, as a bedside table to leave the mobile, or any other object.

And if it is cloudy or you want to use it only indoors, you can recharge it from any outlet, as we have said.

This garden table with solar wireless charging for mobile and JBL speakers for listening to music Look for financing at Indigogo. There is a price of 355 euros, 20% cheaper than when it is put on sale in stores, next August.