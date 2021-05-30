This gaming laptop with 16GB of RAM and GTX 1650 almost perfect and also cheap: it costs only € 749 at Amazon | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The shortage of semiconductors makes desktop gaming PCs scarce worldwide, something that drives the appeal of laptops when it comes to gaming, especially the more or less affordable models.

If you have been looking for a gaming computer for a while, you may have noticed that things are not easy and that it also worsens for weeks. This is due to the widespread shortage of processors and graphics cards, something that especially affects desktop PCs, but has even caused problems for the automotive supply chain, to mention one of the most curious cases.

This makes it very difficult to buy a cheap gaming computer, and those that are available have skyrocketed their prices. Fortunately, Some laptop models have been saved, such as one that has been selling very well on Amazon for months, an ASUS TUF that costs only 749 euros.

They are 50 euros off its official price, a good discount taking into account the circumstances and also its benefits, which are not bad at all.

This gaming laptop is inexpensive and powerful, with a GTX 1650 as the graphics and a high-performance Ryzen 5 processor, a good option for somewhat tight budgets.

For example, it has 16GB of RAM and a dedicated graphics card, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, more than enough to play in Full HD to practically any current game, such as Call of Duty: Warzone, among others.

Without operating system but with maximum fluidity

The technical specifications of this ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DT-HN540 that Amazon has on offer They are quite good, mid-range or even upper-middle.

For example, with a third-generation Ryzen 7 as a processor, you can expect it to run any Windows app without any problem, although for this you have to first install Windows 10 as an operating system, and this laptop comes without an OS, something more and more common.

These are some of its characteristics:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3750H RAM: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Graphics card: 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 No operating system

In this case, the ASUS TUF is a PC that has little to envy others much more expensive at all levels.

