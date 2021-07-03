This futuristic Xiaomi umbrella has rotating LED light and reverse folding | Technology

This futuristic umbrella from Xiaomi has reverse closure, rotating LED light, advanced fabric lining, and on top of that it’s cheap.

If you thought that the technology present in our umbrellas could not be advanced, you were wrong, because Xiaomi has found the key to launch a totally avant-garde film umbrella on the market, the kind that you thought would be possible only in science fiction stories.

And now is Xiaomi, in a product manufactured by the ecological chain company UREVO, has launched an umbrella with such interesting features as Rotating LED light, reverse folding, anti-splash and a one-second opening mechanism.

Perhaps the first thing that catches your attention when you see this umbrella is the LED light that has a lighting distance of up to 10 m, being able to even rotate it to your liking, ideal to light our way when we are walking at night or even to do that we are visible to approaching vehicles in times of low light. To activate it is as simple as turning the handle.

In addition to light, it also has a opening and closing system by pressing a simple button, doing it in a process of one second. In this way, press the button to automatically open the umbrella and press it again to close it.

The good thing about it is that when we close it, has reverse closure, that is, it folds backwards than normal. With this, the rain surface remains on the inside and the dry surface on the outside, avoiding splashes or water stains when leaving the umbrella in a place such as the seat of our vehicle.

The umbrella is made of 210T high density impact cloth material along with a hydrophobic coating on the outside. In this way, the rainwater that falls on the surface of the umbrella immediately forms water droplets and slides off.

Also the umbrella cloth has a sun protection factor of up to UPF50 + that effectively blocks 99% of ultraviolet rays. As if that weren’t enough, it also has an inner layer of lining that blocks light and heat, thus keeping the user’s body cool in hot weather.

The umbrella frame is made up of eight fiberglass rods, and is tremendously resistant to both wind and any other type of inclement weather that we may encounter when the weather is not favorable.

Best of all, this avant-garde Xiaomi umbrella only costs $ 11 to change.