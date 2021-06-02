this function is a ‘wreck’

MADRID, Jun 2 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The premiere of ‘Viva la mamma’ by Donizetti at the Teatro Real this Wednesday, June 2, has received the applause of an audience eager to find, after the toughest moments of the pandemic, with the mockery and humor of a play that proposes to laugh at herself by satirizing ‘serious’ opera.

On this occasion, ‘Viva la mamma’ has also meant the reunion of Madrid with one of the most recognized tenors of the moment, Carlos Álvarez – recent Opera XXI award – who has also appeared unrecognizable on stage. Wearing a raucous red-haired wig and a floral print dress, to say the least, the baritone has received the warm applause of an audience that has valued his ‘feminine part’.

The starting point of this work, renamed in the 60s by the filmmaker Helmut Käutner – the original title is that of ‘The theatrical conveniences and inconveniences (Le convenienze ed inconvenienze teatrali)’ – is that of the Neapolitan ‘mamma’ , played by Álvarez, looking for roles for herself and her daughter in a play.

This artistic power struggle will lead to a farce through which numerous characters parade, each one more bizarre, but always with the desire to set up a production destined to fail. This proposal is reminiscent of several successful meta-theater parodies in recent times, from ‘What a ruin of function!’ to ‘The function that goes wrong’.

The Royal Theater has recovered this piece without hiding that it is a tribute after a year of pandemic that “has struck down” numerous cultural institutions. ‘Viva la mamma’ is also a reflection on the difficulties of breaking through in show business, both for creators and artists, but yes, in the best possible way: with humor.

All the characters in ‘Viva la mamma’ are unhappy with their role and think that that of their peers is better and more lucid. It also occurs with the roles of Nino Machaidze –as aspiring ‘prima donna’ – and Xabier Anduaga –another singer recognized with an Ópera XXI award and who here plays Guglielmo, the first tenor–.

The work collects all the moments that someone who dreams of putting on an opera can go through: from the businessman who sees how each problem is going to suppose a new contribution of money to the composer who must improvise a dialogue for each claim to calm the egos of singers.

PATCHWORK AND DIALOGUES

The musical director, Evelino Pidó, has already warned that the work would involve a ‘collage’ and a ‘patchwork’ of fragments of other works, starting with Donizzetti’s own until reaching others such as a famous Mercadante aria. Written by the Italian composer in the Neapolitan dialect, the comic opera breathes an air of southern comedy, with matriarchal traditions above all else.

In addition, to continue with that theatrical idea, the Italian musician introduced several scenes almost in dialogue without music. Donizzetti transformed the play four years after its premiere with a revival, which added a second act.

A staging of the also applauded Laurent Pélly has arrived at the Real, with an old theater in southern Italy turned into a parking lot. The ‘flashback’ resource allows that dark space full of cars to be combined with what was once a glittering stage: theater within the theater again.