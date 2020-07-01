The GNP Cup will be an 8 team tournament with 2 venues, for the teams it will work as a preseason since it will be before the start of the 2020 Opening.

The participating teams will be América, Cruz Azul, Toluca and Pumas that will play in Ciudad Universitaria, while Chivas, Atlas, Tigres and Mazatlán will do so at the Akron stadium.

CALENDAR 📅 The GNP Cup 🏆 for Mexico starts on Friday, July 3 and will end on Sunday, July 19. The matches will be played as follows: ⚽️ 👇 # CopaGNP #CopaGNPPorMexico pic.twitter.com/WUBWakVtMD – GNP Cup (@CopaGnp) June 29, 2020

Dates and times for the GNP Cup in Mexico

The first match will be on July 3 where Mazatlán and Tigres will meet at 5:00 pm at the Akron stadium, then América will face Toluca at the Olympic university stadium at 7:00 pm.

The next day the Cruz Azul and Pumas faces will be seen at 5:00 pm and the classic Tapatío Chivas vs Atlas will be played at 7:00 pm.

On Tuesday 7, Atlas faces Mazatlán and Pumas against América. On Wednesday the 8th, Cruz Azul to Toluca, and Chivas to Tigres. On Saturday the 11th, Chivas receives Mazatlán, as well as América, Cruz Azul.

The schedules of the matches from July 3 to July 11 will be fixed.

On Sunday, July 12, the group phase closes with the Atlas vs. Duels. Tigers at 4 pm. and Pumas before Toluca at 6 pm.

The semifinals will take place on Wednesday the 15th and Thursday the 16th, both at 5pm. While the final will be played on Sunday, July 19 at 6:45 pm.

It is worth mentioning that Mazatlán will make its debut in Mexican soccer, the tournament will be a rehearsal prior to the start of the MX league to see how the protocols of healthy distance and coronavirus prevention work. This was mentioned by Ricardo Cortés, general director of health promotion of the federal government:

“Having decided on the part of the League to have this friendly short tournament with eight of the 18 teams in the League can serve as a good test of what it will mean to be reviewing our players, I say ours because I am a very soccer fan”

Because one of the participating teams has 8 positive cases, this team is Cruz Azul.

To carry out the cup, the necessary measures will be taken to spread the Covid-19. The transmission will be in charge of Televisa and TV Azteca, they are the only ones that can enter the facilities. The other media that do not have the right of transmission may not enter.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.