This Friday the Champions returns to the Palau

04/01/2021 at 10:12 PM CEST

FC Barcelona receives the Elverum Handball this Friday at 6:45 p.m. (Esport3) with Àlex Pascual as the only left winger before the casualties of Casper Mortensen and Aitor Ariño in the first leg of a round of 16 of the Champions League that will be completed on Monday at the same time also at the Palau after the agreement reached by both clubs with the approval of the EHF in view of the restrictions that prevail in Norway in the fight against Covid.

One of the great attractions will be the presence of about 500 fans, a support from which Barça is orphaned since on February 20, 2020, they culminated an excellent group stage with a victory against Juan Carlos Pastor’s Pick Szeged by 30-28.

Then came the seventh Copa del Rey in a row (there are already eight), the first State of Alarm, the cancellation of the Champions League qualifiers (direct Final Four) and the start of the 2020-21 season always behind closed doors.

A cheeky rival

First in the group with full victories and forced to contest the eighth for a ‘cacicada’ of the EHF, the rival closed the other group with five points (two wins and a draw) and is the champion of the last two Norwegian leagues.

Despite this, it presents a host of interesting players, some of them very young. AND does not shy away from accepting the dizzying match that the blaugrana pose as it has always shown that they have faced each other in recent seasons.

Luka Cindric, against Elverum two seasons ago

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

When it comes to highlighting the best players in the Scandinavian team, we should mention the veteran French winger Luc Abalo (36 years old), the Hungarian right-back Dominik Mathe to the left wing Alexander Blonz (beware, he could be one of the players that Barça is looking for next season), young right-back Simen Holand Pettersen and pivot Thomas Solstad (the last three are Norwegian).

The technician, demanding

Xavi Pascual prefers to forget about the controversial decision of the EHF that forces them to play the round of 16 and focus on what they have in hand. “We have to accept the tie and move it forward. We fully respect Elverum, a team that plays quite well and whose results do not reflect what they do on the court & rdquor ;, explained the Barça coach.

“We really want the fans to be able to return to the Palau and that it can be close to us. It is very important that there are people in the stands and that they help us & rdquor ;, continued the exporter.

Xavi Pascual fully trusts his team

| EFE

Having both games at home is an advantage, especially to avoid displacement, which is where we find ourselves most difficult with the pandemic. Even so, we have to do the work on the trackIt cannot be done from outside, “added the Catalan.

For his part, the Icelandic Aron palmarsson stressed that these last 13 months “without an audience in the Palau have been very bad. I am very happy that they can come back and I hope that in the next one or two months more fans will be able to come. “