Just a few moments ago WWE.com confirmed that this Friday on SmackDown will pay tribute to the Undertaker.

After the final episode of The Last Ride in which the Undertaker reveals his retirement from the strings, the yellow mark will present a tribute that will include for the first time the Open TV broadcast of the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match.

Tribute to Undertaker on SmackDown

Although the tribute is well-deserved, the company is known to have been forced to change plans and rewrite the show due to the COVID-19 crisis, which is currently known to have whipped at least two dozen of its employees.

Official Statement:

With the WWE universe still shocked by the final chapter of the groundbreaking WWE Network documentary Undertaker: The Last Ride, SmackDown will present a special “Tribute To The Undertaker” this Friday night. As part of the special tribute, the surprising Boneyard Match between The Deadman and AJ Styles will air on television for the first time. As superstars, legends, celebrities, and fans have voiced their support for the sports entertainment icon, the blue brand now shares the same message: Thank you, Taker. Tune in to SmackDown to pay tribute to The Undertaker and more on another action-packed Friday Night show on FOX at 8/7 C

