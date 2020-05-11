         This free app for macOS allows you to easily join Zoom, Teams or Hangouts video calls

Video calling services have experienced unprecedented growth during the weeks we have been confined to slow the progression of the coronavirus.

Many companies have had to resort to teleworking, and it is in situations like this when group video calls become essential to hold meetings without leaving your own home.

All your video calls at the click of a button

‘Meeter’ is a free app for macOS that will allow us to easily join a video call that we have programmed in Zoom, Microsoft Teams or Google Meet. We can access it directly from the menu bar, to see at all times the pending meetings.

To have better results with this tool, it will be important add your calendar service (such as Google Calendar or Microsoft Exchange), so that Meeter can have access to our agenda and know when the next video calls will be.

Also, Meeter also connects to macOS contacts app, to allow us to make a call more quickly without having to resort to third-party apps. Meeter currently supports the following platforms:

Zoom

Microsoft Teams

Google Meet / Hangouts

Jitsi

Amazon Chime

GoToMeeting

Ring Central

If the reception is good, they promise that it will reach Windows and Linux

The developer behind this app has confirmed that it is working to be able to add more services in the near future and that, depending on the reception your product has, it will be possible to take it to Windows and Linux.

It is a very good idea, and can be very useful in these weeks riddled with video calls, since sometimes it is a little complicated to be aware of all the meetings that we have ahead. Also, we will save a lot of time opening tabs or applications to start them.

