This former WWE superstar announces her retirement from wrestling

This former WWE superstar announces her retirement from wrestling. Despite his young age he has decided to move away from wrestling momentarily.

Sarah Logan

She is Sarah Logan who does relatively little announced on the social network instagram his withdrawal from wrestling. Surprised since Logan She is a very young fighter of just 26 years, with a race ahead. For the fighter from Kentucky, many things have changed in her life, which has led her to make this decision. Hereinafter wants to focus more on personal projects, how is he youtube channel that she has with her husband Erik, a WWE fighter who forms together with Ivar the Tag Team Viking Raiders. Logan right now He prefers to focus on that as it motivates him more than wrestling.

I move away from wrestling

This was announced by her on her Instagram.

Much has changed in my life recently whereby I have decided to move away from wrestling for the foreseeable future. Fighting is everything to me, I’ve struggled since I was 17, so it’s time for me to focus on other things and explore other parts of myself.

My Instagram will be different, but I promise it will always reflect me. So, if you want to take this crazy new adventure with me, fasten your seatbelt because things have been moving faster than I can keep up. My efforts have been on @thewildandfreetv and that is the best way to keep up to date. We are releasing incredible content. I don’t usually say this much, but I appreciate you and hope to see you in the future.

We wish Sarah Logan good luck in her future projects.

