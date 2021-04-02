This former world champion would like to see Agüero with Messi at Barcelona



Agüero could come to Barcelona this season to play alongside Messi

Photo: Alexandre Schneider / / Getty Images

Sergio Agüero will not continue with Manchester City, and his future is uncertain. Offers are not lacking: Juventus of Turin already had a first contact with the ‘Kun’ and the same intends to the Barcelona.

Nevertheless, Óscar Ruggeri, world champion with Argentina in 1986 and a journalist for ESPN commented that he would like to see Agüero with Messi at Barcelona.

“I would like to chat with him for a while to see how his head is and to know if he wants to maintain the level of Europe or slow down a little and make the people of Independiente enjoy. “You have to see what he wants for his life, and if he is willing to continue training to be the best, said Ruggeri.

“I would like to see Agüero in Barcelona with Messi. One year old and then come to Red. If Leo stays, he takes him there ”, confessed the ex-footballer.

Despite Juventus being the first team to show interest, Agüero has already commented that he would like to play with Messi. In fact, when the rumors that placed Messi out of Barcelona, the ‘Kun’ was in charge of saying that “he will try to sign Messi for Manchester City”. Now it seems that the situation could be reversed, being Leo, who will try to convince Sergio to come to the culé team.