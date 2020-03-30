The videos that accompany this article are not recorded in a forest, the river, the trees or the land on which the subject seems to be walking with the camera. It is a totally virtual scenario created in the game Dreams, exclusively for the Playstation 4, which is also a console that is more than 6 years old and that is about to be outdated by the next generation.

It was created by a person who calls himself BadRobo82 who publishes the videos on Reddit, Youtube Y Twitter, modeling everything that can be seen with a controller DualShock 4. More than a video game, Dreams is a content creation platform in the form of mechanics, stages, sculptures, virtual art and complete games that can be shared with the community.

The creator of these virtual photorealistic scenarios assures that it has taken 60 hours designing them and has even surprised some of the people who work in Molecule Media, the study responsible for the title.

One of the best moments in relation to the publication of these videos on Reddit was when someone suggested to start modeling for Unreal Engine “Many would pay for elements and textures like the ones you have designed.” The artist answers “excuse me, but there are no textures here, they are three-dimensional sculptures with imposed colors.”

In another of the published videos they ask him why he repeated movements of the water in the river, to which he replies: “I had to put something artificial in order for people to believe that I am using Dreams”.

The creator assures that this is part of a video game that he is building with Dreams and that he will share it on the platform later once he has finished it.

The Playstation 4 It was released in late 2013 so processing resources are becoming limited and these scenarios test how far the console can go. Dreams has a gauge — in the form of a thermometer — that increases as items are added.

According BadRobo82, its scenarios reach maximum limits for the graphics engine and hardware capacity, with some performance problems for the console.

