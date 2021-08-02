This Ford Mustang Mach-E is special for two reasons. Can you imagine them?

The Car Brands They know that their existence happens to have a strong and healthy public image. Otherwise, they may end up on the holy ground, as has happened with many others. Therefore, being close to the public is one of the most important missions that manufacturers’ communication departments have. No matter what action they choose, the case is to be at the customer’s feet and give them what they are looking for. The problem is that they are not all valid, everywhere.

If we talk about the United States, there the marketing and communication actions that are most liked have another aspect. We mean all charity events and donations that they put the name of the brand through the roof. So with that idea, although it sounds frivolous, this Ford Mustang Mach-E that we bring you. It’s a one-off, to call it in some way, what is looking for pay tribute to a group that is not always recognized as it deserves. Attentive …

This Ford Mustang Mach-E will be auctioned at EAA’s AirVenture airshow …

One of the institutions that Americans are most proud of is their flag and military. Well then, This Ford Mustang Mach-E pays tribute to the sacrifices of all female drivers who are in the service of the United States Air Force. But be careful, they indicate that it is inspired by the volunteer pilots and the planes they piloted during the WWII. Hence, it looks with that striking design and colors.

According to Ford, this Mustang Mach-E wears a custom paint job with military insignia inspired by warplanes flown by female air force service volunteers. Badges include the US Army Air Force Star, the wing logo on the hood and fender and the number 38 on the grille, rear bumper and in the cockpit to honor the 38 volunteers who died in service to their country.

Related article:

Now yes, the Ford Mustang Mach-E shows the whole world its charms

Taking into account the symbolic load of this Mustang Mach-E, its managers want it to be used for something else. Will be auctioned at the AirVenture airshow of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The economic benefits that are obtained will go to the EAA initiative to offer young women and young people without resources, equal access to the aviation industry.

It will be necessary to see what is the final value that reaches, but Ford is convinced that it will be high. Of course, it helps your image to be appreciated as supportive and committed to the most minority groups. It still helps you to keep your sales growing. However, indicate that this is not the first time you have supported AirVentureFor more than two decades it has donated 12 vehicles and raised more than 4 million dollars.

Great Ford action …

Source – Ford