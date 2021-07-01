This Ford Crown Victoria has a 27-liter V12 biturbo engine and is a real madness (+ video)

The Ford Crown Victoria It is known as the last full-fledged American sedan. Stringer chassis, running benches, naturally aspirated V8 engine and automatic transmission. It was used – and continues to be used – endlessly as a taxi and police car, thanks to its mechanical robustness and extremely low maintenance and repair costs. And of course, it has also undergone countless preparations. One of the most interesting is very recent and comes from Sweden: it is called The Meteor Interceptor and in its guts it beats a gigantic engine … of 27 liters.

The engine in question is a Rolls-Royce Meteor, a gigantic V12 used in World War II in British tanks, and mounted until 1964 in tracked vehicles. A group of irreducible Swedes has taken one of these engines – whose original power was “only” 600 hp – and they have installed a double turbocharging system. Engine power is unknown, but will exceed 1,000 hp with extreme ease and its torque is possibly around 3,000 Nm. Absolute madness.

The engine weighs almost 800 kilos. The same as a utility vehicle from a few years ago.

The best thing is that the engine has already been mounted on the Crown Victoria and has been coupled to a gearbox. The news is that the project already has a working engine, and will soon continue to develop and take to the streets. Because the cool madmen behind The Meteor Interceptor they intend to roll at the Nürburgring with this beastly spawn. The electronics and all the auxiliary systems of the car are being developed to measure, and from what little we have been able to see, the result will be unmatched.

We can’t wait to see him shoot, but in the meantime, check out his Instagram account to see his progress, and the evolution of the project since its inception.