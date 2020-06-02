Presenter publishes torn Brazilian flag and ventes about political situation on social networks

Journalist Zeca Camargo used social media on Monday, 1, to protest in favor of democracy. For this, he decided to publish a short video with the torn Brazilian flag.

Journalist and host Zeca Camargo

Photo: Instagram / @ zecacamargomundo / Estadão

“This flag is very mine and I want it back, dignified, vibrant, honorable. Some people tried to take its strength and power from it. But we are already winning it again. And it will become bigger”, warn.

For Zeca Camargo, the protests against the fascism and in favor of democracy in Brazil they gain strength and more and more people’s adhesion. “With more and more people together for life, for health, for justice, for peace, for education, for culture, for art, for science, for equality, for the Amazon, for the employment, for development, for sustainability, against racism, against prejudice, against corruption, for democracy, for Brazil, and, if I may add, against ignorance – for wisdom, always. ~ you need to return the flag in the ~. You can let us get it “, he concluded in his official profile on Instagram.

Last week, TV Globo did not renew the contract with presenter Zeca Camargo, who had been with the station for 24 years.

