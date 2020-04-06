In the last few hours, new cases of famous people who have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus have been released, such is the case of the first mexican actress Cecilia Romo.

After testing positive for Covid-19, the first actress, known for her great career and her performance in recent years in the Televisa unit program “Como dice elicho”, is hospitalized in Mexico City.

Through a closed social media group, her daughter Claudia González Romo Edelman, was the one who released the unfortunate news, He requested a prayer for his mother and regretted that he could not be present at her side at this time.Since she is living in New York City, in the United States, where she works as director of marketing for the Global Fund, an international institution that invests funds to fight tuberculosis and malaria.

“Please ask a prayer for my mom who is hospitalized for Covid-19. He has delicate lungs and arrhythmia. I have never asked this group for anything, but now my heart sinks from being in New York City and not being able to travel or being able to be near ”, he published in the Facebook group“ Mexicanas en el Mundo Oficial ”.

“Mom is an extraordinary woman. An actress who is in a novel right now. A fighting woman and a very wise soul named Cecilia Romo. I ask you please a prayer“Is the message in which Claudia González Romo, sentimental partner of one of the most important men in the American media, Arthur Sulzberger, editor and president of the renowned daily The New York Times, shared this afternoon.

Cecilia Romo has participated in various acting projects both on television, as on theatrical stages and the cinema, among which stand out “Silvia Pinal … in front of you”, “Murderous women”, “I swear I love you”, “The second air”, “Live to untimely ”,“ If God takes my life ”,“ Few, few fleas ”,“ From Gayola ”,“ Here is the Chilindrina ”, and has been part of the acting ensemble of plays such as“ La cage de las locas “,” Mame “,” Moliere “and” Hello, Dolly! “

Regarding her role as the mother superior of the 1990 soap opera “Cadenas de amargura”, Cecilia Romo commented in 2012 in an interview for the YouTube channel “Momentos de telenovela”: “He stole having played very important subjects that had never been touched on Mexican television, like what happens inside a convent, what is a human being, what is a nun feeling, because there are times when a nun flogs herselfBecause she feels ashamed because she had loved ”.

In the same interview, whoever played the role of religious women in different projects, dHe claimed to love his profession, because it has brought him great satisfaction.

“I am very happy, I am very grateful to God, our lord, And to all the audience, to all our public and to all our family for being an actress, participating in these things, really very happy. Every character I make, I love him“

So far, more details regarding the actress’ health condition are unknown.