Pablo Ricatti is a renowned Twitter user (@pricatti) who gained media fame in 2019, when he managed to successfully finance a project to set up a chipá factory without TACC exclusively through Twitter. It received 669 proposals for a total of US $ 4,895,444, according to the Clarín newspaper. In the end, 373 shareholders remained with an average contribution of US $ 6,020. He left out interested parties who wanted to put a lot of money to avoid that nobody had too much weight in a vote. In total, the venture started with $ 2,245,740. Finally, after the devaluation at the end of 2019, the project was not carried out.

Meanwhile, Ricatti continued working in his bakery company, only that he had already settled in Paraguay. Your company currently works making panchos and hamburger buns and employs about 52 people in La Matanza. Like so many others, the economic and health crisis hit him hard and saw his business paralyzed. But he had an idea.

Ricatti refloated an idea contemplated in his old tweet project: become a distribution channel for food products, your own and those of other companies, which goes directly from the factory to the final consumer. It is what he called Direct Origin.

We come in handy, I thank the 3,000 customers who trusted us before we started and with whom we are testing the systems and deliveries of @origendirecto as soon as we confirm that everything is ok and that the service is what we promised, customers will be opening (continue ) – Pablo Ricatti (@pricatti)

May 2, 2020

In this days He put together a portfolio of products: what he already sold -burgers, chilled sausages, panchos and hamburger buns, pre-fried potatoes- He added La Venenziana breads, Dulcor products, quickies, jams, olives, Morixe noodles, a dulce de leche made in Chivilcoy. And wait for them to go adding more production companies that want to sell through this channel.

The idea, according to its own creator, Pablo Ricatti, in dialogue with Infotechnology. And he says: “I started from the need for the coronavirus, our regular customers closed, we had idle logistics and production capacity.” “Contact suppliers and we open a Twitter account”, he adds, where they already have 3,000 followers / clients and about 7,000 people waiting.

“We have the logistics limitation to distribute because we do not have 1 million trucks for client milloens. So what we did was go in order to validate processes and learn. The main idea is to obtain customer satisfaction, to get what they asked for at the price they asked for, and to quickly solve problems.“Justifies Ricatti, today offers deliveries in 24 hours.

The company has already sold $ 2 million in products “With 100% satisfactory deliveries with few shortages to which the amount was returned. They are real customers”Ricatti explains. Through the platform you can only order the products that are in stock (so the site does not show what has 0 stock) and the products are exclusively from the food category. “We have suppliers of all kinds, SMEs, cooperatives, mass consumption. The only thing we did was go from majority to minority, “says Ricatti. Deliveries are always at the door of the house and can be paid with debit and credit. The products, in addition, are they get at wholesale prices so it’s cheaper than the supermarket. Currently they deliver in Capital and north and south of GBA.