“This final must be the first stone for a better future”

05/25/2021

On at 20:24 CEST

Ole Gunnar SolskjaerManchester United coach said that the final of the Europa League against Villarreal this Wednesday should be the first stone for his team “for a better future”.

“These are very big nights for us”said the Norwegian at the pre-match press conference. “It must be the first stone for a better future. It is a bright future, because this team is young and we have rebuilt it over the last few years. I hope this is the beginning of something,” he added.

Along with the Manchester United expedition, which landed in Gdansk (Poland) on Monday, traveled Alex Ferguson, the last coach to bring a Premier League to the showcases of Old Trafford.

“Sir Alex is with us and we know that May 26 is Matt Busby’s birthday. When players come to Manchester United, they do it to win trophies. They accept the challenge of being the best, because this is the best club in the world. , so you have to know that you play with the pressure of being at United “Solskjaer said.

In addition, the Norwegian coach did not give much hope that Harry Maguire, who suffers a ligament injury in an ankle, will arrive in time to play the final on Wednesday.

“He will do some continuous running today,” said the Norwegian coach.

Solskjaer, who can win his first title as United manager, also spoke about the European final in which he was hero, against Bayern Munich in 1999 in Barcelona.

“In that final I learned to trust my team, to trust instinct. I will tell my players, the substitutes, that they may have to play an important role. It is something that has already happened. You can be angry with me, disappointed , but you have to be ready if the opportunity comes to you. And for those who start from the beginning, make sure that you enjoy it because many finals are not played in a lifetime, “he stressed.