“This filthy hospital” Silvia Pinal tired of her hospitalization | .

As we mentioned yesterday, don Eric del Castillo visited Mrs. Silvia Pinal due to an incident that she had and that had to be treated, taking advantage of it and observed her, although it was expected that yesterday, her daughter Silvia Pasquel us communicated that he oxygen he dried out his throat, he has a lot of coughing, in addition to finding a small infection.

For this reason they will treat both and will remain one more time in that place, but the routine studies went very well, maybe today or very soon we will have news of her finally leaving there.

It should be mentioned that he had his oxygenation very low and this was the main concern of his relatives, they want him to return to his little house but 100%, fully recovered, worth the check and of course that he can continue enjoying life.

Its famous daughter, Sylvia Pasquel took charge yesterday to notify all reporters who were out of the hospital to go home to sleep, as she was sure they would not be discharged yet, a nice gesture since the media of the show were standing guard at the hospital, with everything and the rain, an excellent sample assertive communication.

However, the words that stood out the most from Silvia Pinal were the following: “I’m fine and I want to get out of this filthy hospital Now, now, now, now, I don’t like being locked up here ”, a sign that if she feels much better and she will probably surprise us by leaving there very animated.

It is even known that the first actress was angry with her children, Alejandra and Luis Enrique, just because they had to admit her, she did not want to and she was also complaining about all the care that they make her have, such as “not eating a lot of salt, a lot of sugar” , all that makes her feel a bit overprotected and she wants to do whatever she wants.

It was also revealed that a theater producer offered her to star in a kind of homage play for herself, Silvia Pinal, so we will surely have a farewell from her on stage and it will be something epic, after such a great and full of achievements.

Silvia is very excited and confesses that if she really wants to do it, of course there would be few functions but very exclusive and it will almost certainly take place, because according to what they shared with us, the event was already approved.

Remembering what Don Eric from the Castle mentioned: “I saw her very calm, we were talking for a little while and I know that when one is ill, the least they want is to have visitors. I was there for about 10 minutes,” was what he said just after leaving clinic.

We will have to keep waiting for things to improve and it is discharged, of course we will be informing you here so you do not miss it.