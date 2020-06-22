It is not a surprise that the entertainment media to enjoy at home is gaining strength, because due to the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 many people are staying home to avoid infections.

« Unsuscribe » is a short film, exclusive to Vimeo and that develops a horror plot, which managed to have a large audience during its recent premiere. This project is carried out by actor Eric Tabaco and filmmaker Christian Nilsson.

The story falls into several clichés and no investment is needed as it is recorded from the Zoom platform. His story focuses on a group of friends who connect at the same time to talk, however, their calm and fun changes when they discover that there is a user they do not know and who hides their identity.

This film managed to comply with the “four walling” regulation, which refers when distributors rent a theater and buy all the seats, and this option was just an alternative for its creators to promote their work.

It is not surprising that it will be a success, since it is not in danger of being defeated by the great productions that had to change the dates of its premieres.

Something very similar happened with the movie « The Wretched » that managed to stay up to 5 weeks in the cinema, placing itself as one of the highest grossing films in history, as consumers in the United States did not bother to see it again as an option to beat boredom and not having new releases.

The coronavirus gives way to new entertainment content:

Series like RTVE’s “Quarantine Diaries” or HBO’s “En casa2” have become a way of portraying the current pandemic and the different situations people are experiencing.

In addition, combining the most used media is an impulse for both. Imagine that Statista points out that video streaming platforms, such as Netflix, have increased up to 27 percent and social networks, such as Zoom, 22 percent.

Today Zoom has come to be worth more than $ 67 billion and its shares have soared as much as 250 percent this year. This allows you to include several people at the same time in a conference, this is more formal because of what is used at work.

It is fair for all the people who have used this applications to communicate, either for work or personal situations that have increased their demand. This is the case of Zoom and HouseParty, which already occupy the first positions in downloads and even went beyond WhatsApp.

