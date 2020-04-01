In 2017, a man was found hiding in a Japanese barn. Ferrari 365GTB / 4 DaytonaHidden from people, the car was almost 40 years old, forgotten and full of dust.

For a long time experts began to doubt its existence, it was the only alloy road Ferrari Daytona ever built.

The Ferrari Daytona, officially designated Ferrari 365 GTB / 4, is a two-seat gran turismo produced by Ferrari from 1968 to 1973. It was unveiled at the Paris motor show in 1968 to replace the 275 GTB / 4

The car was found sitting under a thick layer of dust and was thus sold for a staggering sum.

Unlike the then-new, mid-engined Lamborghini Miura, the Daytona was a traditional front-engine, rear-wheel drive car.

The engine, known as the Type 251 and developed from the previous Colombo V12 used in the 275 GTB / 4, was a DOHC 2 valves per cylinder. The Ferrari accelerated from 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in just 5.4 seconds.

The American version modifications such as: the compression ratio was reduced and the exhaust system was equipped with a large central silencer, which required visible alterations in the primary pipes.

The five-speed manual transmission was rear-mounted for optimal weight distribution, and an independent four-wheel suspension.

