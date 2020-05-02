This female Superstar wants to go to All Elite Wrestling

AEW is attracting fighters a lot thanks to its new and original product. This female superstar wants to go to All Elite Wrestling.

MJ Jenkins

We talk about MJ Jenkins a former WWE wrestler who would be delighted to work for AEW. MJ commented on Sportskeeda that he is very attracted to the idea of ​​working at AEW. She wants to take her talent to the other wrestling show on Wednesday night at Dynamite, and compete with the company that has fired her. Jenkins apart has a close relationship with Sonny Kiss, so you think thanks to that its adaptation would be easier since it would have the support of said superstar.

These were his words:

I can tell from what I’ve seen The main place I would love to go to is AEW. I can not lie. Sonny Kiss has been one of my friends the longest. I met him a long time ago in New Jersey when he was fighting and he was fighting, in a smaller independent company.

I’m also talking about Britt Baker, the current partner of Adam Cole, who works as a fighter at AEW.

Britt Baker is there, Britt and I had our first test match in front of the entire WWE locker room on SmackDown. And we split it!

In conclusion he said that There are many artists there who would love to work in the not too distant future.

