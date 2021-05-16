This fascinating website allows you to track sharks around the world (spoiler: in Spain we have two)

OCEARCH is a global non-profit organization conducting unprecedented research on sharks in our ocean to accelerate the return of waters to balance and abundance. Sharks are the guardians of the ocean’s balance and the path to abundant and healthy oceans passes through them.

It is critical that we understand the full life history of these top predators so that responsible management policies can be enacted to protect them. That is why OCEARCH has been capturing these creatures for years, collecting tissue and blood samples, weighing and checking their health before implanting geolocation tags., in this video you can see the process of tagging a shark:

Sub-adult female white shark Edithe is enjoying the waters just west of @DryTortugasNPS! She’s been zigging and zagging around the area for the last few days. Here is a video from the day she was tagged by @OCEARCH – October 4, 2020 off Lunenburg, Nova Scotia 😍🦈🙌 pic.twitter.com/vZHCwQF58U – Great White Montauk (@SharkMontauk) April 19, 2021

This tracking does not alter the behavior of the animals and does not influence their survival.Although it can be somewhat uncomfortable, it also does not cause them more damage than they suffer in their day-to-day lives. White sharks commonly suffer substantial injuries in their daily lives from interacting with large prey and other sharks. “Many sharks we find have deformed fins and body scars that indicate serious injury to other animals in the wild, “according to OCEARCH.

Two sharks tagged in Spain

In our country we are lucky to have two sharks that are currently being tracked. One of them is called Crush, It is an adult male blue shark that walked along the coast of Vigo. It measures 2 and a half meters and is named in honor of the name of the ship in which it was labeled, the MV Machaca. You can get more information about him here.

The other Spanish shark is a mako or also known as shortfin or common mako, it is called Rizzilient and she is a young female of approximately five feet. Its location is near Vila do Conde, in Portugal.

Machaca was tagged on Cape Cod in Massachusetts and Rizzilient in Montauk, New York, you can find more information about this female here.

The data collected from each animal in the Tracker is used by scientists and institutions around the world to help protect each species and our oceans as a whole, and now you can track your favorite sharks with the mobile app.

Application to follow the movement of sharks

Thanks to the application of Ocearch, available for both iOS and Android, you can observe the migrations of sharks and other marine animals that have been tagged with satellite tracking technology.

Most users and lovers of the sea are delighted with the application and being able to learn more about these fascinating creatures.

