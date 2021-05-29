This fan is what you need this summer: it has WiFi and is controlled with the mobile phone and voice commands | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Don’t wait any longer to get ready for the summer. With this ceiling fan the high temperatures will be more bearable and it could not be more comfortable to handle: it has WiFi and you can control it with your mobile phone and voice commands.

Although summer has not officially started, the high temperatures are already being felt. If you have not yet equipped your home to cope with them, surely in the last few days you have begun to consider the possibility of buying a fan.

Ceiling fans are a very practical solution to illuminate and refresh a room, so they are a highly recommended alternative. And if what you are looking for is comfort, this Leroy Merlin model is perfect for you: It has a WiFi connection, you can control it with your mobile and voice commands and its price is 209 euros.

We talk about Fungo WiFi fan, a model that works as a ceiling lamp and fan with an attractive minimalist design. It has a white finish with wooden blades, an appearance that fits in with the decoration of any room.

Compared to other models, The main advantage of this ceiling fan is that it is equipped with a WiFi connection. Thanks to this, it is possible to control both the lighting of the lamp and the fan itself with absolute comfort through the mobile phone. What’s more, it is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to operate it through voice commands, and has a remote control.

It has a DC motor (direct current), which has some advantages compared to AC motors (alternating current), including that it is more efficient and reduces power consumption by up to 70%, is 50% quieter, it wobbles less and is more durable.

The fan has three blades and offers five speeds so that you can adjust the intensity of the air according to the needs of each moment. It is indicated to ventilate rooms of up to 40 square meters, so you can install it in very spacious rooms.

Another interesting feature is that it has an inverse function, which consists of reversing the rotation of the blades in winter to move the hot air accumulated on the roof down. This improves heating performance and contributes to energy savings.

The lamp, for its part, incorporates a dimmable LED light and it offers you the possibility to adjust the tone and intensity of the lighting depending on the environment you want to create.

