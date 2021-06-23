This fake restaurant delivered boxes of Pizza Hut, KFC and Subway stuffed with French fries

Campaign image

Nowadays it is easy to find fast food establishments, but What if you crave a pizza or hamburger from your favorite brand at dawn? Well-known potato brand Lay’s came up with the solution for after-hours cravings: chips that taste like fast food.

However, the entire campaign they had prepared to announce their new range was ruined by the pandemic. Now the brand has finally launched the product with a new, more original campaign in the Netherlands.

Iconic Restaurant Flavors is the name of the new range of Lay’s potatoes which, as its name suggests, imitate the taste of the products of some of the chains of fast food most famous: KFC, Pizza Hut and Subway.

This new product should have been available long ago in the restaurants of these chains, but the brand ran into the coronavirus and was forced to delay the launch. Now, a new campaign by the Fitzroy agency has had as its central axis the opening of a “fake restaurant”.

The agency set up this “nonexistent restaurant” in its own office, installing the Pizza Hut, KFC and Subway logos and, Although it had no kitchen or tables, it offered customers the ability to order food delivery through Uber Eats. Of course, what they received was not a real pizza or hamburger, but Lays of the selected flavor. Of course, instead of just coming in a bag, they came with the original packaging of the chains to recreate the experience to the maximum.

The fake restaurant has been open in Amsterdam for two days, the time it took for all stocks to run out. According to the agency, the experience was round: in addition to causing a lot of smiles, they became the first non-existent restaurant to obtain a five-star rating.

