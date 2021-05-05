This facial recognition tool can be used by anyone and it’s scary how well it works

When we say that “we are being watched” we usually think of governments or large companies, but there are tools within the reach of anyone with such advanced facial recognition that it scares. A few years ago we were surprised by a Russian search engine, but the web that concerns us today is very far from what we usually see and several levels above.

When we put a photo of us in Google or other tools, sometimes it is right and many times it is not. This is not the case with PimEyes, a website with facial recognition technology that offers a surprising level of precision.

PimEyes: finding photos of anyone in seconds

PimEyes presents itself as a face finder. So far everything is quite common, but the main difference is that this tool allows you to upload any photo, it gives very successful results and it’s free for the first searches. As soon as we try it, we realize the power of the tool; own payment services.

This is a Polish company that includes the search for ‘revenge porn’ among its payment options. This is, crawl the entire web to detect if someone has uploaded a photo of our new. As they defend from the company, they are “the most effective tool to apply the RGPD and request the withdrawal of images.” A mechanism that can also be used to identify if an image of ours has been used in a meme.

PimEyes combines “reverse image search, machine learning and facial recognition” to find photos that contain the same face as the image we have uploaded. From Xataka we have tested the service and the result leaves no room for doubt. Despite uploading a photo with a slightly different appearance, in all the first images we came out correctly.

The search engine returns photos by descending order of percentage of success. If, for example, we upload an avatar, the first photos will probably be the same image and then it descends until it reaches older images. The surprising thing is that it offers unusual images or that did not have much impact.

In my case, PimEyes mainly returns images published in Engadget analysis.

In a few seconds it is capable of offering hundreds of photos of us and they are accompanied by a link. However, only in the paid version you can open the link. The tool tracks public sites, so if an image is on Instagram or Facebook and not accessible by third parties, it will not be displayed, as defined by the PimEyes privacy policy.

PimEyes is not as powerful as Clearview AI, the facial recognition system used by intelligence agencies and some police forces, but it is accessible to anyone. Simply By having a photo of someone, we can obtain a history of their images with enough information to find out who they are.

The tool is capable of displaying more than 400 images of us with a great level of precision, in a matter of seconds.

With a subscription of $ 29.99 per month it is possible to do up to 25 daily advanced searches and receive alerts when a new face photo has been uploaded. These advanced searches allow you to click on the links, select time, size, language or filter by domains. For $ 79.99 per month it offers the ability to block images and send notices to apply the “right to be forgotten.”

PimEyes works with Paliscope, a common software for researchers that allows the application of the facial recognition within documents and videos.

A powerful facial recognition that shows the problems of this technology

As the tool itself explains, uploaded images “are never saved or indexed.” To apply facial recognition the “fingerprint of the face” is used, which is encoded and temporarily stored on the servers to be able to display the images. Beyond the dangers of uploading an image of your face to an external service like this one, PimEyes raises many questions about privacy simply by allowing any user to choose an image and search for so many photos of the same face.

PimEyes allows you to choose a photo and be able to find a review of the digital life of that user, be it images of their work, the wedding or any other situation where they are and are published. The tool does not offer any direct information on the name or person, but it does return enough precision to ‘stalk’ (stalk, spy, snoop or even harass) someone.

The tool has been available since March 2017, but in mid-2020 it was bought by the current owners, without specifying more details about its origin. “It is naive to think that if our search engine did not exist, the stalkers would not violate the law,” they explain from the company to CNN. According to data published by the website itself, in April 2020 they had already analyzed more than 900 million faces.

“PimEyes is a broad attack on anonymity and possibly illegal. One photo can be enough to identify a stranger using PimEyes. The name of the person you are searching for is not provided directly. However, it finds matching faces and, in many cases, the websites shown can be used to find out names, professions and much more, “they say from Netzpolitik.org, who has investigated its use and also warns of the dangers of this type of tools.

In Engadget | Europe creates the first regulation on Artificial Intelligence and robots: facial recognition is prohibited in public areas, with some exceptions