This Facebook technology trains robots to do all your household chores | Technology

Thanks to Habitat 2.0 Facebook also wants to enter your house.

Facebook It is much more than a social network or the owners of some of the most popular Internet applications such as Instagram or WhatsApp, and the truth is that they are also very interested in artificial intelligence of the future, a technology that could make our household chores do a machine.

The project is not new, since in 2019 they showed the public Habitat IA, a kind of simulation platform that trained robots in photorealistic 3D environments, but with certain limitations.

And is that the original idea of ​​Facebook is to train robots to perform useful tasks in our home, and not just to learn to move through these types of environments. That is why, a few days ago they announced Habitat 2.0, where real world situations are recreated so that artificial intelligence teaches robots not only to move in realistic 3D virtual environments, but also to interact with the different objects that can be found in a common home, and differentiating them from each other.

Facebook clarifies that “with this new set of data and platforms, artificial intelligence researchers can go beyond the mere construction of virtual agents in static 3D environments and thus approach the creation of robots that can perform useful tasks easily and reliable, such as stocking a refrigerator, filling the dishwasher, or searching for items on demand and returning them to their usual place. “

To accomplish all of that, they have created a dataset called ReplicaCAD where the engineers have had to make an exact replica of 92 objects, not only in geometries and textures, but also differentiating their weight and composition so that the robot knows the difference between opening, for example, a refrigerator or opening a door.

In this way, Facebook is also interested in the artificial intelligence of the future in those connected homes and where certain machines could begin to perform tasks hitherto only done by human beings.