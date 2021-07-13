This fabric promises to cool our body up to five degrees without cables or motor: this is how it works

Extreme heat waves in Siberia, work stoppages to withstand the high temperatures and a future that would leave our planet unrecognizable. The news about climate change is still pessimistic, and in light of this, any idea to mitigate its effects in any way is good. And among those ideas can also enter clothing.

And if not that they tell Professor Shaoning Zeng of the Huazhong University of Science and Technology, in China, who has published a paper in which he describes a new “meta-tissue” capable of lowering body temperature by up to 5 degrees who wears it.

Put on a vest and “chill”

The secret of this achievement is in the abilities to reflect visible, infrared and ultraviolet light that would end up making the heat not end up being absorbed by our body. They have christened the idea PTM, or “Personal Thermal Management.” Materials used to reflect heat are titanium oxide-polylactic acid sheets with a layer of polytetrafluoroethylene.

More than the complication in the nomenclature of these materials, what is interesting are the results that have been achieved in the tests. A person who has laid down in direct light wearing a vest made with this material in one of its halves has achieved 3.4º C lower temperature than in the other half made in traditional cotton. And that in the fabric itself: under it, the temperature difference increased to 4.8ºC.

The result of spreading the fabric in the sun is also promising. After four hours exposed to the maximum solar incidence in the region, the results include temperatures 5º lower than cotton, 5.8º lower than linen, 6.8º lower than elastane, 7º lower than chiffon and up to 10.2º lower than fabrics that simulate human skin. It has also been possible to lower the temperature of the interior of a car by 3º C by covering it with this material.

In ScienceAlert they comment that the fabric still has certain pending challenges: it remains to be seen if using dyes to color it reduces its effectiveness or if the same decrease in temperatures is achieved in people who walk or run instead of being still. The good news is that the costs of using this fabric in clothing it would only increase production costs by 10%, and including it in modern manufacturing techniques shouldn’t be a problem. If all goes well, we could see it come true in a matter of months.