In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Little by little the price of external hard drives is decreasing, something that not only allows you to buy more capacity units for less money, but also makes available some advanced models in terms of connectivity.

It is the case of Western Digital My Cloud, a hard drive with Internet access that will allow you to download and upload files remotely thanks to the WD app. Best of all, it is now much cheaper, and Amazon has lowered the 4TB version of capacity to only € 159.

This external hard drive has an internet connection so you can remotely access your files from your mobile or PC, something that makes it your personal cloud.

It is a very good price, especially if we take into account that normally 4TB disks usually cost more than € 100, and that speaking of conventional HDDs, without Internet access and without WiFi.

This hard drive can be connected either to WiFi or via cable for a higher speed if you prefer to download or upload heavy files.

There is no doubt that it is a perfect alternative to cloud storage services, that once the free storage is exhausted require a subscription payment that in the long term ends up being much more expensive than using one of these discs.

It has a bay in which the hard drive itself enters, so if in the future you need more capacity you can replace the next one, 4TB, with a larger one.

If you want to buy an external hard drive, you will surely have many doubts. In this guide we detail the characteristics that you have to take into account.

It goes without saying that the manufacturer, Western Digital, is one of the main brands in the storage sector worldwide, with total and absolute confidence. This specific model already accumulates more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon Spain, almost all of them positive.

Also, since it costs more than € 29, shipping is totally free even if you do not have Amazon Prime, although if you do, you can receive your order much sooner.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliated partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.