Most of us work using and consulting dozens of platforms and web pages daily. An important part of what we do resides in services such as Google Docs, Notion or GitHub, and the problem is that many times it is a bit tedious to find something you have visited.

This is where eesel comes in, a new extension for Google Chrome “that integrate all your work from different tools in one placeFor this, it is based on our browsing history, so it is compatible with practically any website that we know.

Steroid history

As we can see in the demo that appears below these lines, its operation is really simple. They emphasize that it runs locally, and claim that no information comes out of the browser.

It runs locally, no information comes out of your computer

Once we have installed the extension, we will see that in a text field we can enter the web or service that we want to add to eesel. The icons will appear under the search engine, in case we want to access them directly.

If we prefer, we can use keyboard shortcuts To access these services that we have added faster and more comfortably: CTRL + SHIFT in Windows and CMD + E in the case of macOS.

In addition to being a totally free toolAnother of its positive points is that it will not be necessary to create an account or grant somewhat suspicious permissions to start using it.

It is a really interesting proposal and one that can serve to help us be more productive and always have the services we consult daily at hand. We remember that it is a tool that has just been launched, and everything points to the fact that they will be adding functionalities in the near future.

Share



“All your work in one place”: this extension brings you closer to the websites you use the most and helps you search the history