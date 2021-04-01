this explains why giant dinosaurs predominated

In the modern ecosystems, most species are small because they need less energy to subsist and divide their resources. This allows for greater diversity than among the larger species since they require a greater amount of food. Interestingly, this pattern was not produced among the non-avian dinosaurs, If not the opposite.

Between small and giant dinosaurs, the authors detected an absence of species of medium carnivores, between one hundred and one thousand kilos

“Most of the species of dinosaurs that we know are large,” reminds SINC Katlin shroeder, a researcher in the department of Biology at the University of New Mexico in the US Together with her colleagues, the scientist wanted to understand why the composition dinosaur communities, generally not very diverse, contrasted so much with that of modern and prehistoric mammals, and why the bigger dinosaurs.

To explain this trend, paleontologists undertook the difficult and complex task of collecting and verifying the presence of species throughout the world throughout the Mesozoic, between 250 and 65 million years ago. To do this they examined the global mass distribution of dinosaurs from 43 different communities on seven continents spanning 136 million years and including more than 550 species of these animals.

The results, published today in the journal Science, not only explain why species diversity among smaller dinosaurs was lower than among large ones, but also show the differences in distribution between herbivores and carnivores. “This indicates that there was a local ecological driver influencing the diversity of carnivorous dinosaurs,” says Shroeder.

Although these animals dominated the Earth 150 million years ago, dinosaurs weighing less than 60 kilograms were not very diverse. It was more the carnivorous megateropods, like the Tyrannosaurus rex, of more than 1,000 kilos and that could reach 12 meters in length and three meters in height. In addition, among these small and giant animals, the authors detected an absence of species of medium carnivores, between one hundred and one thousand kilos.

A gap covered by the young

The team of researchers gives various explanations for this unusual distribution, which led to a reduced diversity. First, the egg laying in dinosaurs it provides a series of benefits to the species, “mainly because relatively little energy is spent in gestation and that the size of the clutches and young can be much larger than in animals that give birth live”, Shroeder comments.

Added to this is the difference in size between the young, which weighed less than 15 kilos when hatched, and the megaterropod adults, which exceeded a ton. This can be beneficial for dividing food resources in a particular environment as competition within the same species was reduced. This distribution of resources through growth is known as change of ontogenetic niche.

Growing rapidly, young megaterropods predominated in ecological niches that might otherwise have been available to medium taxa in the Mesozoic era.

Thus, growing fast, young megateropods predominated in ecological niches that might otherwise have been available for medium taxa in the Mesozoic era. This would explain the absence in the fossil record of medium-sized mesocarnivores. But this gap in distribution was smaller during the Jurassic (205 million years ago) that the Cretaceous (135 million years ago) and was non-existent when there were no megaterropods in dinosaur communities.

“We found that the megaterropod juveniles represented a larger portion of the species than the adults, indicating that they could have had a significant influence on their communities,” the paleontologist emphasizes.

In the case of herbivores, these were less affected by the change of ontogenetic niche. “This may have to do with the way they lived: there is evidence that many large herbivorous dinosaurs lived in groups and, as plant eaters, they may have been able to divide their food resources vertically, with large adults eating the top. of the plants while the smallest and the juveniles ate underneath ”, the researcher details.

The paleontologists thus conclude that the ontogenetic niche change was an important factor in the generation of the structure and diversity of the dinosaur community.

Reference:

Katlin Schroeder et al. “The influence of juvenile dinosaurs on community structure and diversity” Science

Rights: Creative Commons.