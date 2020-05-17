That easy would the covid-19 spread in restaurant 1:24

. – A viral video from Japan seeks to show how easily germs and viruses can spread in restaurants when only one person is infected.

The experiment simulates the atmosphere in a buffet restaurant or on a cruise ship. It was carried out by the public broadcasting organization NHK together with health experts.

The video shows 10 people entering the restaurant, one of them identified as the “infected” person. Each participant behaves in the buffet as they normally would, without considering possible contamination.

At the end of the video, participants are projected under black lights that illuminate where the “infection” has spread.

The substance, used to represent germs, can be seen in food, serving utensils, and dishes, and even on the faces of some of the participants.

This is what the experts say

While these types of experiments are not new, John Nicholls, a clinical professor of pathology at the University of Hong Kong, said they demonstrate how quickly a virus can spread, especially when handwashing is not done.

“What the video showed is that this will spread to surfaces and people very efficiently,” Nicholls told CNN, “and I think it really highlights the need for what people have been saying about hand hygiene. to stop the spread of the disease. “

However, Nicholls said the situation is “artificial” because so much emphasis is placed just on playing.

Kentaro Iwata, an infectious disease specialist at Kobe University, agreed.

“The experiment only describes the possibility of spread by contact and that is not proof of what happened, so the distinction must be made clearly between what could happen and what happened,” Iwata told CNN.

But both experts said the experiment is a good way to show the importance of handwashing.

For the sake of science, Nicholls said it would be even more effective to see the experiment performed after the “infected” person washes their hands for five, then ten, seconds.

“So the general public would have an idea of ​​the mechanism of how much the use of handwashing can actually reduce the transmission of potentially infectious material,” said Nicholls.

Here you can see another representation of contagion in a restaurant:

