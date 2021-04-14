This espresso machine is the new appliance that triumphs at Lidl | Technology

Can’t live without coffee? Then the new appliance that is a success at Lidl is ideal for you: we are talking about the Silvercrest espresso machine, which offers you interesting features at a competitive price.

Espresso or espresso machines are one of the most popular options for coffee lovers who want to enjoy their favorite drink at home. These machines make it possible to prepare a high quality coffee in a matter of a few seconds, and with the rise of teleworking their sales have skyrocketed.

If you are looking for a cheap espresso machine with good features, now you have the opportunity to get hold of the Lidl espresso machine, which is for sale in the online bazaar of the German chain at a price of 89.99 euros.

This espresso machine bears the seal of SilverCrest, Lidl’s white label of appliances. It is a compact machine that does not take up much space on the counter, and has a chrome design that fits perfectly with the decoration of your kitchen.

Buying an espresso machine is not an easy task, so we explain the differences, and advice to choose the one that best suits your needs.

It has a power of 1,350 W and is equipped with a 15 bar pressure pump, which favors the preparation of a coffee with cream that preserves all its aroma.

It has a removable water tank with a capacity of 1 liter, and thanks to its thermal block heating system it heats up quickly so you don’t have to wait for anything to get your coffee ready.

The operation of the Lidl espresso machine is very simple, similar to other manual espresso machines on the market. All you have to do is fill the water tank, add the right amount of coffee to the arm, snap it into place and press the button.

If you want to buy a capsule coffee maker and make your choice right, we have compiled a list of the best Nespresso machines that you can find right now on the market, and also by price range.

You can make a cup or two of coffee, and it also has hot water function. In addition, so that you can prepare recipes for coffee with milk, it has a milk frother with an adjustable nozzle.

If you have not arrived on time and the units for sale have already been exhausted, do not worry because In Amazon Spain you can buy other cheap express coffee machines: