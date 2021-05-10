This “epic” Samsung smartphone from 2017 just received the April security patch

Samsung releases a new security update for the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017).

Samsung is modifying the update policy of your smartphones so that both new versions of Android and the latest security patches reach the largest number of terminals possible and good proof of this is that one of the best-selling terminals of the Chinese brand back in 2017, The Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) just received the April 2021 security patch.

Samsung does not forget its terminals of 4 years ago

As we can read in the specialized media SamMobile, the Korean manufacturer has begun to deploy the update to Android 11 for the Galaxy A02 and Galaxy A12 and what is more surprising, it has released a new security update for the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017), a terminal that was launched on the market by the Korean brand in July 2017 and you just received a new software package based on Android 9 with version number J330GDXS3CUD1.

How to know if your Samsung mobile will receive Android 11

This firmware includes bug fixes and security improvements, specifically, 30+ fixes from Google for vulnerabilities within Android stock and 23 other fixes from Samsung.

This new update is available in Italy, with the version number J330FNXXS4CUD3, Russia, with the version number J330FXXS4CUD4, Cambodia, Malaysia, Taiwan and Thailand.

If you live in one of these countries and you own a Galaxy J3 (2017) you can check it by going to Software update within Settings and clicking on Download and install.

It should be remembered that the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) came on the market with Android 7.0 Nougat, received the update to Android 8 Oreo in August 2018 and finally the update to Android 9 Pie (already with One UI) in August 2019.

Samsung promises three years of Android updates also for its A series

It is pleasant to see how one of the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world don’t forget to keep updating your older terminals, despite the fact that they have not been commercialized for a long time.

