This electronic toothbrush is smart (and quiet)

Oclean, a technology company specialized in the sale of oral hygiene products, has launched its new Oclean X pro Elite electric toothbrush. This product differs from other brands by integrating silence without losing effectiveness when it comes to oral cleaning of each one.

Oclean promises comfort, increased cleaning power and quiet brushing. In addition, the device has an intelligent control that the user can manage if desired.

While in operation, its sound is 45 decibels, about 20 dB less than the sound of other similar electric toothbrushes. This is made possible by active ultrasonic noise reduction and silence technology.

Oclean also assures that their cleaning system has improved because the oscillation of the brush head can be widened as it contains DuPont diamond bristles. With this, Oclean X pro Elite protects the enamel of the gums and cleans even between the teeth.

The intelligent control of the device works with an app and an LCD touch screen built into the device. With this system, Oclean wants the interaction between human and machine to be more natural and simple.

Where to buy it and how much does it cost?

The Oclean X pro Elite super-smart toothbrush is available from March 29 on platforms such as Aliexpress, Amazon or eBay. During the pre-sale period, from March 29 to April 5, the product will cost $ 59.99.

Among the users who place the order at this time free orders will be raffled off, a Xiaomi electric scooter, a S1 toothbrush stellarizer, a travel box, a toothbrush head replacement, among other objects.

After the end of this period, the product will cost $ 69.99, but from April 6 to 20, there will continue to be the possibility of winning other products, such as replacement heads, free orders and giveaways for Xiaomi M34 + 128G smartphones.

With Oclean X pro Elite, the company gets even closer to its promise of being the “leading experts in oral care.” In its laboratory, Oclean conducts research by collecting data on global oral pathology, on users’ brushing information, and more.

With all this, Oclean continues to work on developing new products related to oral hygiene to, they say, “provide people with smart technology that helps them make the most of their smile.”

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email