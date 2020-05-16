AKO Trike is a small Lithuanian company that is creating an exclusive vehicle for lovers of driving sensations. As the name of the company itself implies, this curious electric vehicle is a tricycle (Trike is a tricycle in English), with capacity for two people and 268 HP of power. It is endowed with a fully mechanical cornering system, and that will also be able to reach up to 300 kilometers of autonomy.

The futuristic, tricycle design inspired by the Mad Max movies resembles that of a spaceship. It has two seats and an additional space in which you can deposit a small luggage. Viewed from above, the footprint it projects onto the ground is half that of a normal utility vehicle than those seen on city streets.

Ako Trike has not designed its electric trike for urban tours. Perhaps it is not the vehicle that lovers of sustainability and the environment would buy either. The creators say they have strived to combine high-end engineering, extraordinary design and sport solutions drawn from the world of competition “to create a vehicle that brings driving fun back.”

Ako Trike design sketch. Photo: Ako.

To do this, they have equipped it with a powerful electric motor 200 kW (268 hp) mounted on a very light aluminum and carbon structure. The battery is located at the bottom to increase stability, it is 26 kWh capacity and it is equipped with fast charge in direct current. The set does not exceed 450 kilograms of weight which facilitates it to be able to achieve autonomy of up to 300 kilometers.

This entire frame rests on the three wheels, two in front and one behind that are attached to it by an exclusive stabilization system patented by Ako Trike. It is mechanically developed to respond to movements, without the intervention of any type of software or sensor that modifies its position. This means that the driver will maintain full control and experience the full sensations it conveys, “providing an impressive driving experience,” says the company. The trike offers a set of unique features: it allows lean in curves up to 30º, imitating the movement of motorcycles or simply moving at very low speeds without the driver having to make any kind of adjustment or correction.

Assembly of the second prototype of the Ako Trike electric tricycle. Photo: Ako.

The Lithuanian startup is currently working on a second prototype of the Trike, after having carried out the first tests with the first version (Zero prototype), to which the images in the video below correspond. Safety equipment such as safety equipment is also included in the final design. Front and side airbags and four-point seat belts.

Jurgis Lečas, CEO of AKO Trike believes that “sustainability no longer lies in being electric, but in designing and building something from within the heart and, in the meantime, making sure that every decision made is aimed at improving the future. from around the world. “To follow the company’s trajectory and participate in demonstration and test events, it is recommended to register on the Ako Trike website or follow in their footsteps through their social networks, Facebook and Instagram.

