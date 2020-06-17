The Denver electric scooter weighs less than 10 kilos and can be yours at a discount.

At Amazon we find a electric scooter which may be your next favorite form of transportation. It is cheaper than Xiaomi devices and you have the possibility of taking it with you 30 euros discount.

The Denver scooter has an attractive design, a folding body and a weight that makes it really light. We tell you everything you should know about this vehicle. If you are not convinced, we also come with some alternatives.

Light, powerful and economical

The Denver electric scooter is made of aluminum and it comes with a powerful 300W motor. It weighs less than Xiaomi’s vehicle, while the Chinese scooter reaches 12 kg, it does not reach 10 kg. Of course, you can fold it to carry it comfortably and store it without taking up too much space.

It is capable of reaching 20 kilometers per hour and support a maximum weight of 100 kg. In addition, thanks to the suspension that it incorporates in its front wheel, it promises a displacement up to 10% outstanding.

It may interest you | Samsung Galaxy A51 with 50 euros discount, televisions at half price … this is the AliExpress Plaza sale

Its battery, which is around 4,000 mAh, promises about 12 kilometers of range with 3 hours of charge. Yes, it is less than what we have seen on other scooters, but you should bear in mind that the charging time is shorter. It also has water resistancea, you won’t have to worry about the rain.

Some alternatives

Xiaomi Mijia M365

Xiaomi has a wide variety of electric vehicles, but this Mijia M365 is one of the most popular. It comes with a simple and foldable aluminum design, weighing around 12 kg. It is capable of reaching 25 km / h, if you activate the battery saving mode it will stay at 18 km / h.

The Xiaomi scooter, which was renovated just a few weeks ago, will give you up to 30 kilometers of autonomy. In addition, it incorporates 4 LED lights that will be in charge of showing the remaining battery level at all times. Its charging time ranges from 6 to 8 hours.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro

We are talking about one of the most complete scooters of the firm, which has a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour. In this case we find a greater and impressive autonomy, about 45 kilometers. It will take about 8 hours to fully charge.

It is still foldable, with a weight close to 14 kilos and the ability to bear up to 100 kilos of cargo. By the way, thanks to the IP54 certification You will be protected from the rain.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

You have many more offers like this on our Telegram channel, join us!

Follow Andro4all