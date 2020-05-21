REE Automotive (REE) and KYB Corporation (KYB) have announced the development of a new platform for electric vehicles that integrates the systems of propulsion, steering, braking and suspension on each of the wheels. The result is a completely flat platform, on which the battery is integrated, offering designers complete freedom to create any type of commercial electric vehicle on it.

The new platform is made up of two systems that couple together to create a foundation that offers end manufacturers a cost-effective and scalable solution for your electric vehicles. By partnering with KYB, a company that accumulates extensive experience in developing and manufacturing advanced suspension systems, REE achieves a new level of technology thanks to the inclusion of the suspension within its architecture dedicated to electric vehicles.

Drive train technology is captured in architecture REEcorner. Integra all mechanical components of the vehicle in each of the four wheels. Each corner is completely independent and is powered by a state-of-the-art engine control unit (ECU REEboard). By means of the x-by-wire technology, each controller acts on the mechanical components without the need for elements to join them, expanding the space that is free around them.

Inside it includes a electric motor high-speed full, the direction system of the wheel, the system of brakes, the high efficiency transmission and a preventive maintenance system with artificial intelligence. By constantly monitoring all of its components, the REEcorner reduces repair costs by anticipate breakdowns before they occur. Using a system of updates via OTA, each of these components can be repaired by software or, if it is most convenient, replace the entire REEcorner with a new one.

REEcorner on the left and REEboard on the right

It is combined with the REEboard, a flat, scalable and modular platform that incorporates the batteries inside the chassis. It allows totally free configurations for the vehicle body maximizing spatial efficiency. Since the REEboard does not integrate any of the transmission components, the final vehicle can have any shape providing more volume in a smaller space. The technology is extremely modular so that each corner can be adapted to the requirements of any vehicle, which increases compatibility and efficiency and optimizes costs.

The end result is a completely flat platform that allows complete design freedom, ensures proper performance, and reduces size and weight. Its modularity supports the development of any type of commercial electric vehicle, from those dedicated to the delivery of last-mile parcels to those of heavy transport.

