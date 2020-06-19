The developer of commercial electric vehicles Arrival has presented a conceptual electric bus whose main characteristic is its interior modularity. The vehicle, for which no technical details have been offered, will allow transport operators configure your seats so that it adapts to the needs of each of the routes. This is an important simplification of fleet management and a also a great economic savings in terms of maintenance. By basing the fleet on a single model, downtime is greatly reduced.

Arrival is a startup located in the United Kingdom that has managed to make a name for itself in this sector thanks to the investments of large companies such as Hyundai-Kia or UPS. It is known above all for its technology and for the manufacture of components and electric vehicles for third parties. For the last few years, he has been working on the design of a new electric bus concept, for which not much data is known at the moment beyond the published images.

From them it can be deduced that the bus must be around 12 meters in length, although this point has not been officially confirmed by the manufacturer. It also does not provide information on the number of passengers it can transport although precisely this may be the essence of its design. The interior of the bus has a great capacity to vary its composition thanks to the modularity. The parts that make it up can be a floor with high support bars for standing travel, a set of double seats, a continuous seat for three people or even a mooring area for a wheelchair. The distances between the seats are configurable so that the own bus operator You can vary them according to the route you are going to take or the current regulations.

Arrival electric bus interior module.

Currently, with the restrictions required by social distance due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company states that the bus is equipped so that the user has a “positive perception of public transport”, since the interior creates “a sense of space , cleanliness and well-being in a world with a greater awareness of hygiene and personal space ”.

For now, the power of its motor or electric motors, the capacity of the battery that powers them and the autonomy or working times it can offer are unknown. The project focuses on functionality and elasticity to offer public transport managers a single bus model that they can configure for routes with different requirements: more standing passengers and therefore more volume of passengers transported in cities, or all seated passengers in the case of travel between towns. When it comes to fleet management, taking into account maintenance and breakdown times, it is much easier to know that all units can operate on all their lines, something that also has a significant impact on annual maintenance costs.

Arrival has actively worked on that its second generation of electric vehicles achieve greater efficiency and lower cost, starting from the flexible design, developing an assembly procedure in micro factories, with little production, very versatile and with a lower ecological footprint. Bringing production closer to the customer allows vehicles to be adapted to the specifications of regulations and approvals and to local supply chains. They would be adapted for the production of other types of vehicles, so that they never become obsolete: in one period they can produce electric buses and, in another, electric vans for delivery services. By 2026, the British company has set a goal of establishing 1,000 of these micro-factories worldwide.

Interior modularity of the Arrival electric bus.

According to Ben Jardine, Director of Arrival, being able to work directly with companies to develop the entire ecosystem that is created around these vehicles, “allows us to support their objectives of making public transport attractive while achieving carbon neutrality” .

For now, Arrival has not set an arrival date for this new electric bus. It currently has a central plant located in Bicester, a British town northeast of Oxford, which was launched in March of this year. There he is making the 10,000 electric vans agreed upon after UPS’s investment in the electric vehicle manufacturer. In addition, earlier this year, the Korean group Hyundai-Kia invested € 100 million to accelerate the commercialization of electric vehicles globally.