This electric bike is one of the hits of Prime Day thanks to a discount that is hard to believe

Xiaomi’s electric bike drops its price by 400 euros, an offer that has been taken advantage of by many users on Prime Day.

The 400 euros discount that the Xiaomi Smart Electric Folding Bike They justify it being the best-selling electric bike on the first day of Amazon Prime Day. It is difficult to find a better option in Amazon at the moment, as this model and its leading features go from the official price of 1,000 euros to 599.90 euros only during Prime Day.

As we say, it is a quality electric bike, with a lightweight and foldable design, a full power engine, an on-board computer and autonomy for up to 45 kilometers of route. Unfortunately, not all users can take advantage of this 400 euro discount, only those who are Amazon Prime users. If you are not yet, do not wait any longer and enjoy the first month free.

Xiaomi’s electric bike sweeps on Prime Day

Xiaomi’s electric bike has everything to conquer you. First of all, a lightweight and foldable design that makes it easy to transport. It does not lack power, because thanks to its 250W motor it can reach up to 25 kilometers per hour. In addition, it arrives with 4 cycling modes that you can toggle from the screen on the handlebar. Finally, the best-selling electric bike on the first day of Prime Day has a 5,800 mAh battery that allows you to reach 45 kilometers travel on a single charge.

