A couple of years ago, the Slovak company Ecocapsule put its Ecocapsule up for sale, a self-sufficient micro-house of less than ten square meters that could be placed anywhere, or towed in the car to be used as a makeshift hotel during the holidays. Now put up for sale Space by Ecocapsule, with the same concept, but focused on a single self-sufficient room.

Space by Ecocapsule is a self-sufficient personal echocapsule with a size of 4.67 x 2.2 m and a living space of 6.3 square meters.

With everything that has happened these months, its use takes on a new meaning. Originally designed to serve as a relaxing space, Ecocapsule has been reinvented and offers different decorations to use as an office for gardening, study room, drawing or craft workshop, meditation room, room for watching series and movies, and much more.

Space by Ecocapsule is made with an aluminum chassis and a fiberglass cover. Inside, conventional insulation and wood are used. Your space is accessed through a sliding door.

While the original Ecocapsule was a full-fledged micro-house, with a kitchen, bathroom, bed, and the rest of the comforts (in a minimum space, yes). Space is just a room with a bed or sofa and a table, as well as cabinets on one side. But in return it is much bigger, like a room of about 8 square meters in a conventional house. And you can install a bathroom if you want.

The main characteristic is that it is a self-sufficient echocapsule. Dispose of solar panels on the roof, a wind turbine and a rainwater harvesting system.

Space by Ecocapsule can be seen as a whim, or as a solution to a problem. But not everyone can afford it. It has a starting price of 49,900 euros, which will increase if you add extras like the mentioned bathroom.

The original Ecocapsule with the micro-house design costs 79,900 euros. You have more information on their website.