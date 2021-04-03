This € 99 cordless vacuum cleaner has a 50 minute battery life and also cleans the air of particles | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want a cordless vacuum, there are many models for sale, although few of them offer value for money on a par with the IKOHS DC-Flux, especially since their price is incredibly affordable.

In addition to robot vacuum cleaners, cordless vacuum cleaners have become fashionable in recent months, reaching every corner and, as they do not have cables, offer much more freedom.

There are many models that are worthwhile, without a doubt, although normally its price usually exceeds € 100, sometimes even more, and that is beyond the budget of many people. Luckily, there are cheap models and (even more difficult) with units, like this one from IKOHS that costs only 99 euros.

It is a model that has little to envy others much more expensive, at least on paper. It has 25.9V of power and up to 50 minutes of battery life, although this largely depends on the power to which you adjust it.

On the other hand, its interlaced fiber filter removes particles such as mites and dust from the air, so let’s say it doubles as a purifier as well. It does not use a bag, so it is easy to clean and does not lose power when the tank is full.

IKOHS is a registered trademark in Spain and it has a multitude of electrical appliances for the home of all types and prices, although always trying to offer a lower price than the competition, with low cost options for the whole house.

Buying a broom vacuum cleaner is a great success and with our guide you will know the best models, characteristics and prices of these useful devices.

Shipping in your online store is totally free to any part of Spain, without customs or unnecessary waiting, so all are advantages, especially if we compare your price in the IKOHS online store with the one you have in Amazon, which is currently 144 euros.

Obviously, a robot vacuum cleaner works autonomously and is much more “liberating”, although if you have one you will know that in many cases it is faster, simpler and more complete to simply use a lifelong vacuum cleaner, preferably without cables. not having to rely so heavily on a plug.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.