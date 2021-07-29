This € 279 ASUS Chromebook weighs just 1.43 kg and is ideal if you want a cheap laptop | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Chromebooks are the laptops that equip Chrome OS as an operating system, based on Android and with functions that make them ideal for students. They are also quite inexpensive.

Although we are still in the month of July, the return to classes after the holidays is approaching and it may be a good idea to start making plans. If what you will need yes or yes in the new course is a laptop, every offer is an opportunity.

Right now there are several computer models that are very worthwhile, although of all it could be said that for students the best is the one that has PcComponentes in an ASUS Chromebook, a model that has now dropped at only 279 euros in this Spanish online store and with free shipping from Spain!

This computer uses Chrome OS as the operating system. It is very thin and light, weighing just 1.43 kg and is ideal for students due to its safety and versatility.

It is a lower price than Amazon has, for example, which keeps it at 299 euros, also with postage included to any part of the Peninsula.

It is a fairly cheap laptop, basic but more than competitive if you want it to write notes, use the browser and some social networks, in addition to using apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, essential when there are online classes involved.

Large Full HD screen and a perfect weight to carry around

ASUS Chromebook Z1500CN-EJ0400 specifications include Full HD display, something that at least in the Windows world is not usual in models as cheap as this one.

In addition, it does not skimp on size: it is 15.6 inches, although that does not make its weight skyrocket, since it stays at 1.43 kg.

The design is very compact despite the diagonal of its screen, since it also has a short-travel keyboard that you can remember – albeit from a distance – that of the Apple MacBook.

These are its main specifications:

Screen size: 15.6 “Screen resolution: Full HD Weight: 1.43 kg Processor: Intel Celeron N3350 RAM memory: 8GB DDR4 Storage: 64GB eMMC Operating system: Chrome OS

