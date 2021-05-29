This DJI Mini 2 drone will give you a lot of play in summer with its 4K video, and it is also on sale at Amazon | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Drones arrived a few years ago to stay, although there are those who have wanted to put problems in their use, or rather obtain a benefit from it. However, today it is possible to buy a drone and use it without having to obtain a license of more than 1,000 euros. For this, it is essential that the drone weighs less than 250 grams. And there is a model with these characteristics that is sweeping because of how light it is, because of the possibility of flying without a license, and because record in incredible 4K quality. Its about DJI Mini 2.

This drone has inherited all the characteristics that have made DJI’s drones succeed, but also with dimensions that make it optimal for use without a license, and also with a very affordable price. And is that right now you can buy it on Amazon for just 439.99 euros, something very remarkable considering the great recording quality it provides.

The DJI Mini 2 stays at a more than striking 249 grams, something remarkable considering where is the weight figure set by the authorities for the flight with these devices. It stays just one gram within what are considered to be drones that do not require a flight license. But its weight must be added brutally minimal dimensions, as this drone fits in the palm of our hand. In fact, we can carry it without any problem in a backpack with its corresponding cover and we will practically not notice that we are carrying it.

The technical characteristics of the DJI Mini 2 they are as surprising as their dimensions. We met with ability to record in 4K at 30 fps, so the shots will give us to make videos in professional quality, also thanks to the optimal image stabilization. The battery reaches a 31 minute autonomy, and with extra batteries we could make a few flights for a long time. Supports level 5 winds, and is capable of flying at a height of 4,000 meters above sea level. And all this reaching almost 60 km / h speed in flight.

All this without forgetting other interesting features, such as being able to record videos and edit them easily from the DJI Fly app with soundtracks and filters to be able to share them on social networks in seconds, and the fact that we do not need technical knowledge to be able to make quality videos because the drone can make many adjustments automatically to obtain the best light level.

The DJI Mini 2 is a perfect buy and an ideal complement to get the best memories on your travels. For 439 euros you can get it on amazon including the drone itself, the remote control, the necessary cables and a few spare propellers. All the users who have tried it have been amazed. It is probably the best value for money drone that has been launched so far.

