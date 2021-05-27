this discounted Xiaomi may be the best buy

The Redmi smartphone can be yours at a more than tempting price.

One of the best cheap smartphones keeps dropping in price. The Redmi 9 is at your fingertips for less than 90 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. You just have to apply the coupon 5SAVINGSES8 to get the best price. In addition, you will enjoy a fast and free shipping.

The Xiaomi smartphone has an IPS panel that exceeds 6.5 inches, one of the processors Helio by MediaTek Y 4 rear cameras, among other features. This is everything you need to know about the Chinese device.

Buy the Redmi 9 at the best price

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with a 6.53-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis is the Helio G80, one of the chips manufactured by MediaTek. You will enjoy a good performance on a day-to-day basis. This Redmi 9 also has 4 rear cameras and a battery that exceeds 5,000 mAh. It also incorporates NFC, you can pay with applications like Google Pay.

MediaTek Helio G80 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory (expandable) 6.53 ″ IPS screen, Full HD + 5,020 mAh battery with fast charging of 18W 4 cameras NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio

