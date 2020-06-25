In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Connected LED bulbs are perfect companions for virtual assistants like Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Turning on the light in any room with your voice will make you see the switches as a thing of the past. Now you can do it at home with these colored LED bulbs on sale at Amazon.

This is the pack of 2 RGB bulbs from LVWIT which normally costs € 30.99. Now you can get a discount using the promotional code H2VUIFSL and it stays at just € 18.99.

These smart bulbs have 10W of power and multi-colored light. In addition, you can control them with Alexa and Google Assistant.

With these bulbs you can control their operation from your mobile or with a virtual assistant like Alexa. Do you want your living room to change color? “Alexa, change the color of the room to red.” You decide the level of brightness and color for each place in your house.

The bulbs connect independently to your WiFi network and don’t need a hub. They use the E27 socket and they are compatible with any lamp. Without a doubt they are part of the first step to create your own Smart Home.

They have already become the best-selling WiFi bulbs on Amazon thanks to these discounts that you can get right now. If you want to complete the connectivity of your house, you can get the Teckin smart plugs for € 24.99 and an always useful Amazon Echo Dot for € 39.99.

Assembling your own Smart Home is easier than it seems, it can also be cheaper if you know what products to look for so that you can control products in your home such as light bulbs, appliances, lamps or televisions.

The combination of plugs, light bulbs and an Amazon Echo Dot already allows you to control a large part of the electronic devices in your house, such as electrical appliances or small devices and gadgets. And it is not as expensive as it may seem.

Remember that to get this pack of 2 WiFi LED bulbs just add them to the cart and use the discount code HS2VUIFSL so it only costs € 18.99.

Despite their reduced price, you can buy them with free and fast shipping if you are an Amazon Prime user, a service that you can try for free for 30 days without obligation. And if you are a university student put that educational email to work for you and try Prime Student for 3 months for free.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliated partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.