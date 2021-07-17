This device uses your sweat to act as a source of energy | Technology

This advanced electronic band-aid is capable of running on sweat generating energy to even power a wristwatch for 24 hours.

If you thought that only superheroes were capable of, with the tip of their finger, power any electronic circuit, you were wrong, because engineers of the University of San Diego in California they have developed a wearable, Band-Aid-style device that will be able to do that and much more.

They have succeeded in making a portable device that turns the tip of a finger into an almost limited source of energy, a strip fed by small sensors and that is very easy to install. It can simply be wrapped around your finger and is capable of generating small amounts of electricity when you sweat or press on your finger.

The funny thing is that this device can also generate power even when the user is asleep, sitting or still. “Unlike other portable devices that work with sweat, this does not require exercise or physical intervention from the user to be useful,” says the researcher Lu Yin. “This work is a step forward in making wearable devices more practical, convenient and accessible to the common person.”

This kind of band-aid has a carbon foam electrode padding capable of absorbing sweat and at the same time using embedded enzymes to trigger chemical reactions between lactate and oxygen molecules within it, thus generating electricity.

It also has a chip under the electrodes made of piezoelectric material capable of generating more energy when pressed. This generated electrical energy is then stored in a small capacitor and discharged to devices when necessary.

In the experiment, different individuals used this electronic band-aid on the tip of their finger during 10 hours of sleep, generating almost 400 millijoules of energy. more than enough to power an electronic wristwatch for 24 hours. In addition, in other tests, individuals had to casually type and click a mouse for an hour at certain intervals, being able to generate almost 30 millijoules.

The team wants to take it much further, and is improving this portable device to make it more efficient and durable, and they hope to combine it with other energy harvesters to create a new generation of self-powered portable systems.