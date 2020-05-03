In the world of technology we have seen over time all kinds of peculiar products, such as a Smart Toilet Photographs Nature’s Call or a cyberpunk lynx skull speaker. However, that list also includes a tiny device created by former Samsung engineers that turn any surface into a touch screen.

A group of former Samsung engineers is developing a new device called Glamos, which stands out for using LIDAR technology to turn almost any surface into a fully interactive touch screen. A tiny device that fits in a pocket and works as a kind of touch screen, which works thanks to detecting movement and sending a signal to the device telling it what to do.

This creates a situation in which a user can control from their laptop to a television, a smartphone or a tablet. no need to be touching themsince the hands make movements in the air inside an area of ​​180 degrees. It should be noted that in the case of devices that already have a touch screen, this tiny device allows you to interact with them from a distance, as in the case of having to make a presentation of work or class from a certain distance.

Turn any surface into a touch screen with this device

For example, the creators claim that this device is really interesting when it comes to follow a recipe while cooking, since you do not have to wash your hands to change the page on the tablet, because you can slide your hand through the air to control the tablet and keep it clean. In addition, its creators ensure that Glamos has a greater range than other devices, and offers a motion detection radius of one meter, so large televisions will work with this device.

Among other features, Glamos has a rotating mirror motion sensor It allows you to capture movement in a 180 degree area, which, according to the company, is larger than other devices on the market. Those responsible have confirmed that Glamos will work perfectly with all smart TVs, Android, iOS, Mac and any PC with Windows 7 or later. But the big difference from other devices is that Glamos has a tiny size that allows users to carry it anywhere directly in their pockets.

Glamos will be available for purchase in the month of August, and it will come in two different versions. The first, the basic edition, connects to devices via cable and features priced at $ 120. For its part, the Pro version works with both cable and Bluetooth connection, allowing two hours of battery life with said wireless connection, and that will cost 149 euros. At the moment it only remains to wait a few more months to test the product, since this project is still in its crowdfunding phase, although the company already has a fully functional prototype.

