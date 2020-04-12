THE COVID-19o also called coronavirus, is not only affecting in the sense of not being able to leave home and having to find life in our homes so as not to get bored, It has also made us worry — it was about time — much more about our health and hygiene..

Continuous hand washing is one of the easiest ways to combat this virus, according to health experts, but not only that. As we have been warning for several weeks, our smartphones and in general terms, any other technological product, they are a nest of bacteria and viruses which we also have to disinfect.

This small box disinfects our smartphone thanks to ultra-violet rays

We have talked a lot about how to properly disinfect our mobile phone and even some important brands such as Apple itself, have made small guides to teach their users to do it without having to break any smartphone.

As a general rule, you only need a clean cloth and some disinfecting product. Once the cloth has been moistened, clean the phone with it, being careful with parts such as the speakers or the headphone jack. Of course never immerse the phone in the liquid we use to clean.

The problem comes when we do not have access to said disinfecting liquid either because we have run out of it at home or because we cannot buy it in the supermarket. Well, there are small devices, a kind of boxes that when you put the smartphone in them disinfect it thanks to the use of ultra violet rays. In this easy and fast way we would have a completely clean mobile phone, something not only essential in this health crisis but also when we get out of it.

As we read in the Mashable digital medium, this small box that allows you to enter up to 6.5-inch smartphones, uses ultraviolet rays to completely clean our technological devices. In this way we do not use any liquid and we do not risk being able to break our mobile device with any carelessness.

It works simply thanks to a USB port and has three modes of use. More specifically, what it allows us to do is clean the device for 5, 10 or 15 minutes. The best of all is that it also allows to disinfect many other products that are not a mobile phone such as our house keys, rings, earrings or any other accessory that fits inside. Regarding its price, it costs about $ 50.

Of course and in case we go from rare inventions and want to clean our mobile device in the traditional way, it is very important to follow the advice of the experts, since there are not a few users who disinfect their phones badly. More concretely:

Be careful in places like the 3.5 jack port or the speakers

Do not use products such as window cleaners, ammonia or other products that contain hydrogen peroxide as well as abrasives

Do not use bleach

Do not immerse electronic products in the cleaning product

Be careful not to do excessive cleaning that could damage the device

Always, check the manufacturer’s website and follow the cleaning tips of the specific product

Follow Andro4all